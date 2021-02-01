How to Make Good on Your Resolution to Pay Off Debt in 2021

If you choose not to consolidate, there are two common methods for approaching debt payoff: the snowball or avalanche.

With the snowball method, you pay off your smallest debt first, while making minimum payments on the others, then move to the second smallest and so on. The avalanche method uses the same strategy, but you start with the debt that has the highest interest rate.

According to Herron, the avalanche method may get you to the finish line faster since the money you save on interest can be applied to other debts, but it’s more important to pick the method that motivates you the most.

Break the cycle

As you make your way out of debt, start to automate your finances.

Moore has her clients set up automatic bill payments and savings contributions, so the money is put aside without having to think about it. If finances are tight in the pandemic, build toward a $500 emergency fund.