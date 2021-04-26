How to Make More Retirement Income Beyond Social Security

You could save $801,114 in 30 years if you could contribute $6,300 each year and earn 8.2% on average. From 1926 to 2020, you could've earned this much by investing in a portfolio of 40% stocks and 60% bonds. If you had more of an appetite for risk, you could decrease your contributions to $4,600 if you could earn 9.8% on average over the same time span and grow your accounts to $800,000. You could've done this with a portfolio that consisted of 80% stocks and 20% bonds.

Working could replace what's left

It's possible that you save as much as you can and grow your accounts considerably but still can't reach the amount of money that you planned on saving. If you wind up in this situation, you can make up the remaining portion by working.

For instance, if you saved $500,000, you could take 4% off of this figure and get $20,000 in income. If you couldn't further reduce your expenses or didn't want to, you could work just enough to come up with the extra $12,000 each year. If you made $80,000 a year working full time, working part time time in retirement should be enough for your lowered income needs.