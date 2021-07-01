How to Make Some Cash Before Heading Back to School

Introduce yourself and politely ask if there are any opportunities for you this summer. And leave your resume. If you make a good impression, Lantz says, “you can really knock out weeks of back-and-forth emails and interviewing.”

As to where to make your in-person intro, try nearby businesses you patronize or note where you’ve seen hiring signs.

If that’s no help, consider that hires increased in accommodation and food services, according to the BLS report that reflects April. Also, in May, Domino’s, Applebee’s, Wendy’s and McDonald’s, as well as Home Depot and Lowe’s, were among the top 20 companies with the most job postings in the ZipRecruiter Marketplace, according to the job-search site’s report.

4. Prepare to work and learn

Between the labor shortage, your focus on seasonal work and your direct approach to job-seeking, you may be asked to begin right away. “Start to look today and expect to start working tomorrow,” Salemi says.

Once you clock in, be open to learning as you work. Use every job as an opportunity to practice being professional and working with others. In fact, your managers and coworkers this summer can become your references and mentors later.

Other ways to make money