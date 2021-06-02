How to make the most of your finances in your 30s

For those in your 30s, the time to secure your financial future is now. To ensure you can provide for yourself for years to come, your 30s are a critical period to save for retirement, develop emergency funds and much more as you take on new responsibilities and maybe even start your own family.

Data reveal that the personal savings rate as a percentage of disposable personal income was 33% last April, a figure that hasn't been seen for 61 years. Here are my suggestions for you when trying to figure out what to do with that extra savings.

Emergency Savings

Emergencies are notorious for bankrupting people within a short time. You can’t control when an emergency happens, but you can ensure that you have a well-padded emergency fund at the ready. A secure liquid emergency account is an excellent fallback plan for illness, natural disasters, home repairs, etc.

Ideally, this account should cover six months of your expenses while putting any excesses in a liquid investment account.

Retirement Savings