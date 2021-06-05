How to make the most of your post-pandemic travel budget

Listen, I don’t blame you for ignoring travel industry news during the pandemic. Who cares if Hilton went bankrupt (it didn’t) or Alaska Airlines joined some alliance (it did) when you aren’t traveling?

If it wasn’t my job, I would've tuned out that stuff, too.

However, many under-the-radar changes did significantly alter the travel landscape in 2021. Beyond the obvious — more cleaning, more masks — other updates rippled throughout the industry, including smaller fees and new credit card perks.

Anyway, it’s good to have you back. Here’s what you missed.

1. Airline change fees (almost kinda sorta) disappeared

Believe it or not, airlines seem to have done us a solid on this front. Many not only waived change fees early last year, but also removed them from most fares indefinitely.

2. Rental cars got bizarrely expensive