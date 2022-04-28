How to manage credit card debt with inflation and rising interest rates | PennyWise podcast

A new report shows credit card debt has been on the decline. But could rising interest rates and inflation upend the better money habits you may have built?
Host Teri Barr talks with Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet, about what to expect in the months ahead.
Rathner also shares a few ideas you can take action on right now to manage your credit card debt during big fluctuations in the economy.
