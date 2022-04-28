 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to manage credit card debt with inflation and rising interest rates | PennyWise podcast

How to manage your credit card debt in the face of inflation and rising interest rates
A new report shows credit card debt has been on the decline. But could rising interest rates and inflation upend the better money habits you may have built?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Host Teri Barr talks with Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet, about what to expect in the months ahead.

Rathner also shares a few ideas you can take action on right now to manage your credit card debt during big fluctuations in the economy.

Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Sara:

More from Sara at NerdWallet:

