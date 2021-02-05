How to Manage Money Stress on Top of COVID Burnout

Talk it out

Now that we’re all thoroughly depressed, here’s a gentle reminder from Klontz: "You might feel alone, but you’re not." In fact, he adds, "chances are your friends are sitting there feeling exactly the same way."

So reach out to a trusted friend or family member about what’s stressing you out. You may not get solutions, but you’ll likely feel better after venting and getting some commiseration. And your friend may be grateful to learn that you’re open to talking about money issues — they may be weighing on them, too.

To keep each other safe, you’ll probably have to jump on the phone or a video call, or bundle up for a February stroll. But try it anyway. "In the midst of stress, the worst thing you can possibly do is socially isolate," Klontz says. "That is a recipe for depression."

List now, handle later

To start fixing money problems, you first have to face them — but not all at once and right this second. That’s a reminder for those who obsess, rather than avoid. "There are two ways people handle their money in extreme situations," says certified financial planner Pamela Capalad. "It’s either all they think about and look at, or they completely ignore it and hope it works out."