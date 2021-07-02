How to Manage Your 401(k) Without Lifting a Finger

The central benefit of target-date funds is that they get more people investing for retirement. The reality is that many people don't enjoy optimizing their investments or reading through pages of financial statements. They're perfectly happy to continuously invest and let the target-date fund do all of the work.

Solid returns without the hassle

Remember that a target-date fund is a "fund-of-funds," meaning that it's an investment that comprises other funds. So when you invest in a target-date fund, for say, three decades from now, you're actually investing in three to five underlying funds that will change in weight over time.

You always have the option of buying those same funds directly and rebalancing your account on your own. Some people prefer that extra control. This would also save you the "wrap fee," or the cost of bundling the funds together and presenting them to you as a single target-date fund that can be chosen from an investment menu.