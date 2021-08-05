How to Manage Your 401(k) Without Lifting a Finger

But a lot of people don't know how much to invest in each and how to reallocate their funds over time. Blind guessing could cause you to make mistakes that either put you at risk for huge losses or slow the growth of your savings.

You can hire someone to manage your money for you, but then you're paying them fees on top of the investment fees you already owe. If neither of those options appeal to you, a target date fund could be a smart choice.

This fund does all the hard work for you

Target date funds are collections of investments you purchase as a single package based on your chosen retirement year. You might see them listed as "2030 Fund" or something similar. The year listed in the name represents when you plan to retire.

When that date is a long way off, the investments in the fund will contain more stocks and other investments with greater earning potential. Then, over time, they'll shift more to bonds to protect what you have. Basically, it automates the asset reallocation process so you don't have to do it yourself. All you have to do is keep investing money in the target date fund that suits you.