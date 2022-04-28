How to manage your credit card debt in the face of inflation and rising interest rates

A new report shows credit card debt has been on the decline. But could rising interest rates and inflation upend the better money habits you may have built?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, a Personal Finance Expert at NerdWallet, to learn what to expect in the months ahead.

Sara also shares a few ideas you can take action on right now to manage your credit card debt during big fluctuations in the economy.

