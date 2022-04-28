 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

How to manage your credit card debt in the face of inflation and rising interest rates

  • Updated
  • 0
How to manage your credit card debt in the face of inflation and rising interest rates
Lee Enterprises

A new report shows credit card debt has been on the decline. But could rising interest rates and inflation upend the better money habits you may have built?

Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, a Personal Finance Expert at NerdWallet, to learn what to expect in the months ahead.

Sara also shares a few ideas you can take action on right now to manage your credit card debt during big fluctuations in the economy.

Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Sara:

People are also reading…

More from Sara at NerdWallet:

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk banned from criticizing Twitter under terms of $44 billion buyout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News