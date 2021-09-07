How to Minimize Credit Damage From Medical Bills

That said, there are some things you can do to maintain good credit or to minimize the damage if an unexpected expense clobbers your budget.

First, ensure the bill is correct and as low as possible

Errors in medical billing are not uncommon and could cost you money or delay your claim. Don’t throw away statements labeled “This is not a bill.” They often list procedures and medications your insurance is being billed for. Check them carefully to make sure they’re accurate and match your explanation of benefits statements. Retain both for your records.

If you’re in the hospital, try to keep a record of tests and medications, and when they were given. Compare that to the bill when it arrives, says Adria Gross, a medical bill advocate who helps consumers spot errors and negotiate bills.

You may be able to negotiate a discount or a payment plan. Your health care provider or the hospital billing office is a good place to start, Gross says.

Second, weigh your payment approach