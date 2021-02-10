How to Minimize Taxes on Dividend Stocks

Investing in dividend-paying stocks is one of the simplest ways to earn an extra stream of income. But like most income, it's not free money. You'll have to share a piece of your earnings with the IRS in the form of taxes.

Fortunately, there are ways to trim your tax bill by understanding the ins and outs of how taxes on dividend stocks work.

Earn more qualified dividends

There are thousands of dividend stocks to choose from, but all dividends are not created equally. If you're aiming to lower your taxes, qualified dividends are your best friend. Unlike ordinary dividends, a qualified dividend allows you to unlock the same rates as long-term capital gains. You'll gain access to the 0%, 15%, and 20% tax brackets instead of the regular federal income tax rates that could be as high as 37%.