How to Navigate 1 Major Social Security Dilemma

2. How's my health?

If you don't expect to live a very long life, then claiming Social Security early could end up being a smart idea, as it could put the most amount of money in your pocket all in. Say you're entitled to a $1,500 monthly benefit at an FRA of 67. If you file at 62, you'll lose $450 a month, bringing your new benefit amount to $1,050.

That may seem like an enormous hit. But if you end up passing away at 75, that move alone will have made you almost $20,000 richer in your lifetime.

On the other hand, if your health is great and you think you'll live well into your 80s or 90s, then delaying your filing could be a smart move. In this example, waiting until age 70 to claim your benefit will increase it to $1,860. If you live until 89, you'll come out $28,000 ahead by virtue of having delayed your filing.

A tough call

When it comes to claiming Social Security, there's no right or wrong answer -- and that's what makes the decision so difficult. Your best bet is to weigh the pros and cons of filing at different ages, but also, to run through the above questions and let your answers help guide your decision.

