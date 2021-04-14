How to Navigate Social Security When There's a Big Age Gap Between You and Your Spouse

Being married has its benefits. Not only are there financial perks, but there's of course something to be said for the companionship involved.

But when it comes to retirement planning, being married can add a level of complexity to the mix, especially when it comes to Social Security. Landing on the ideal filing age is tough enough when you have only your own needs to consider, but trying to figure out what's best for both you and your spouse can be tricky.

In fact, things could become even more challenging on the Social Security front if there's a substantial age difference between you and your spouse. If that's the case, here's one strategy worth looking at.

Protecting your spouse in your absence

For the sake of this discussion, let's assume there's a 10-year age difference between you and your spouse, and you're the one who's older. Let's also assume that you were the much higher earner in your relationship, and that you'll be entitled to a much higher monthly benefit from Social Security.