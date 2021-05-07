How to Navigate the Costs of Starting Your Van Life

Of all the intriguing things about the home Dan Howson and Bo Bean share, the front door gets the most compliments. The door — white with a round knob and paned window — adds a splash of personality to the Chevrolet Express shuttle bus they live in.

In February 2020, just before the pandemic shut down most cities in the United States, Howson and Bean, both 35, quit their jobs — Howson worked in the solar industry and Bean co-owned a restaurant — to pursue full-time travel. By the end of last summer, they had sold both of their cars and begun tearing out the interior of the bus.

“The idea was we wanted to be able to travel freely without having to take flights and go to airports and keep that dream alive of traveling for 14 months,” Howson says. “But we also kind of felt like this was a good way to not need a home, and if we were to buy land someday to build a house, we could park this bus on the land and live in it.”

The “van life” trend the couple follows has been gaining traction, especially in about the last five years as tech companies began to embrace remote work, says David Walsh, owner of the van conversion shop Vanlife Customs in Denver.

More than 140,000 boats, RVs and vans were counted as housing units by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019, a jump from about 102,000 in 2016.