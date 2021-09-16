How to Negotiate Your Way to a Richer Life

“People make the mistake of not preparing enough, and that's one of the single best things you can do to be effective in a negotiation,” Christian says.

Good negotiators also write down a strategic plan that outlines what they want and how they intend to ask for it, as well as a list of good alternatives, he says.

In general, the person with more information should make the first offer because that’s the “anchor” around which the discussion will revolve, Christian says. Wait for the person hiring you to name a figure so that you don’t inadvertently ask way too much or too little. (If you’re negotiating a raise for a job you already have, you probably have as much information as your manager and can be the first to name a dollar amount, he says.)

Settle on the salary before switching to other forms of compensation, such as a flexible work schedule, a new title, the ability to work remotely and paid time off, he recommends.

“If you start off with the creative options, they might feel like they've given you enough,” Christian says.

Buying a car