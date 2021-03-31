How to Pick Your First 5 Stocks

Many companies pay dividends, but one thing you should know is that companies aren't required to do so. It could therefore pay to focus your search on Dividend Aristocrats -- companies with a long history of not only paying dividends, but also increasing their dividends year over year.

Keep in mind that your dividend stocks should tie into your general investing strategy and tolerance for risk. Also, be sure to choose a diverse mix of dividend stocks; don't just load up on five healthcare stocks with a strong dividend history.

The upside of buying individual stocks

Some people who are new to investing might favor index funds, which effectively let you buy a bucket of stocks with a single purchase. But the benefit of hand-picking stocks is that you get more of a say in how you're invested.