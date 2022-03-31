 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

How to protect yourself from debt collectors using this new tactic

How to protect yourself from debt collectors using this new tactic
Lee Enterprises

Did you know some new rules allow debt collectors to use a different tactic to contact you? Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn what you can do to protect yourself and your money.

Sara also shares information about consumer's rights and how to know if you are actually being scammed.

Read more from Sara Rathner at NerdWallet:

More episodes featuring Sara Rathner:

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

