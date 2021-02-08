How to protect yourself from snowballing medical credit card debt

Build an out-of-pocket savings fund

A stress-reducing goal would be to know you have enough cash in a savings account to cover at least one year’s maximum out-of-pocket (OOP) cost.

Saving up thousands of dollars might take time ­— that in itself should be motivation to start saving ASAP. But keep in mind that whatever cash you have on hand is going to be a big help if you end up needing extensive care.

While millions more Americans have basic health insurance since the Affordable Care Act was passed, the cost to actually seek care covered by insurance is an increasingly large financial burden.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s annual survey of employer-provided health insurance, the average deductible for single coverage has increased 111% since 2010, and the employee share of the monthly premium has increased about 40%. That’s a whole lot more than the 20% rise in inflation over that stretch.

In 2010, the typical premium and deductible costs exceeded 10% of median income in just 10 states. In 2019, the Commonwealth Fund report says premiums and deductibles ate up more than 10% of median income in 37 states.