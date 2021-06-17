How To Read Your Credit Card Statement

When you know what to look for on your monthly statement, it’s easier to keep track of your finances. You’ll be able to see any purchases you’ve made, how much you owe and any rewards or credits you’ve earned. It can also help you flag potential fraud on your card if you know how to recognize unauthorized charges.

The Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 (or CARD Act) made it a requirement for issuers to include several key pieces of information on every billing statement to help consumers manage and understand their accounts.

We’ve broken down for you what each section of your statement means and what to know about each one. Keep in mind each issuer’s layout will likely differ slightly, but all credit card statements will show the same fundamental information. Here’s what you can expect to find.

1. Account Information

This section will have the basics of your account and should include: