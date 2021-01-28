How To Retire Early With The Rule Of 55

For some public service employees, it’s even possible to apply the rule in the calendar year you turn 50, says Luber. Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) might have the option to begin taking withdrawals five years earlier, depending on their situation.

“The rules are very specific, so you need to make sure you’re following them before you begin taking money out of your retirement account,” says Luber.

Get the process wrong, and you could face the same 10% early withdrawal penalty as everyone else who tries to access retirement funds before 59 ½. That means you’ll have to fork over 10% of what you withdraw plus taxes on any money that hasn’t been taxed before, including Roth account earnings.

How to Use the Rule of 55 to Fund Your Early Retirement

Many people who retire early use the rule of 55 to avoid the 401(k) early withdrawal penalty. Follow these steps to use the rule of 55 to help fund your early retirement:

You Must Leave Your Job the Year You Turn 55—or Later