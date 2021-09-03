How to Retire With $1 Million on a $40,000 Salary

With retirement getting more costly, you may need more than you think in savings to enjoy your senior years comfortably. There's also a chance that Social Security benefits could be reduced in the coming years, so it's even more important to have a robust retirement fund.

Saving $1 million or more may seem difficult or even impossible, especially if you're earning an average salary. But if you're strategic about how you invest, becoming a retirement millionaire may be within reach. Here's how to achieve it.

Invest in the right places

Choosing the right investments is critical as you're saving for retirement. While it may be tempting to put your money behind high-risk, high-reward stocks, that's a dangerous move that could cost you. Any stock that earns phenomenal returns is more likely to experience losses, too, and that's the last thing you want when your retirement savings are on the line.