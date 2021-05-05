How to Retire With $1 Million on a $50,000 Salary

It's no secret that many workers are falling behind on their retirement savings. The average 401(k) balance is around $109,600, according to a 2020 report from Fidelity Investments, while the average IRA balance is slightly higher at $117,700.

To retire comfortably, though, you'll likely need several hundred thousand or even $1 million in savings. Retiring a millionaire may seem impossible if you're not wealthy, but it can be done -- even if you're earning an average salary.

Setting the right goals

Preparing for retirement is never easy, but getting started is often the hardest part. To save as much as possible, it's best to start investing early in life and be consistent about it.

Even if you can't afford to save much, starting to invest earlier in life can help you reach millionaire status someday.

Say, for instance, you are just starting to save for retirement, and you have 35 years left to prepare. Let's also say you're earning a modest 8% average annual rate of return on your investments. (Keep in mind that this number is an average over time, so you won't necessarily earn an 8% return each and every year.)