How to Retire With $2 Million on a $60,000 Salary

Instead, they practice dollar-cost averaging, which means they invest a certain amount on a schedule whether the market is up or down. If you contribute to a 401(k), you're probably already doing this because you typically invest by automatically deferring part of your paycheck.

This habit tends to maximize investment returns in the long run. It prevents you from only investing when the market is strong and stocks are at a premium, even though it may not produce the best short-term results. But when your goal is to become a millionaire in retirement, long-term performance is the only thing that matters.

