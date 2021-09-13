How to Retire With $2 Million on a Teacher's Salary

Where else can teachers invest?

Like other Americans with salary-type income, teachers can contribute to IRAs as well as to their work-sponsored retirement plans. In 2021, people younger than 50 are eligible to contribute up to $6,000 to their IRAs, while those 50 and up can contribute up to $7,000. That's an additional $500, or more if they're old enough, that can be put to work on behalf of teachers looking to amass that $2 million nest egg by retirement.

That's important because the market offers no guarantees that returns will be near that 10% annualized rate in the future. If you start early and invest a bit more, you can have a bit of a buffer in case the market's returns aren't as rosy. On the flip side, if you're approaching retirement and recognize that you're ahead of where you need to be thanks to those early investments, it's always easier to cut back on investing than to boost it later.