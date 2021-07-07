How to Retire With $2 Million on an $80,000 Salary

When it comes to your yellow expenses, you'll have some work to do. Look at these carefully, and see what ways exist to reduce your spending while keeping the benefits you most want from them. Can you use a programmable thermostat to help lower your utility costs? Can you either brew your own coffee or take advantage of free office coffee instead of making a daily stop at the coffee shop? Can you brown-bag it a few days a week instead of buying lunch out every day? Every little bit you save is cash you can redirect toward your long-term goals.

Second, pay off most of your debts

Once you've freed up a bit of cash flow, your next step should be to get your debts under control. The most efficient way to do that is the debt avalanche method. To use it, line up your debts from highest interest rate to lowest interest rate. On all debts except the highest interest rate one, make the minimum payments each month. On the highest interest rate debt, pay as much as you can manage each month until it is completely paid off.