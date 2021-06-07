How to Retire with $3 Million on a $70,000 Salary

Having enough is about limiting needs as much as it is earning more. If you can live modestly enough to ensure that you're saving and investing properly in the right tax-advantaged accounts, it really will pay dividends over time (literally and figuratively).

Remember again that the above strategies will work very well even if you have to take a year or two off or if you make partial contributions some years. We're all human, and you can only do the best that you can -- so don't be too hard on yourself to get it exactly perfect.

