How to Retire With $4 Million on a $40,000 Salary

Adam finds that if he saves exactly $11,577 in pre-tax retirement accounts, he'll max out the saver's credit and owe just $1,363 per year in state and federal income tax. He decides to max out his IRA with $6,000 and contribute $5,577 to his 401(k) at work. That also earns him the full employer match of $1,200, bringing his total savings to $12,777 per year.

How to turn $12,777 into $3 million

If Adam saves $12,777 per year every year until he turns 66 (42 years total) and invests that money in a simple index fund, he'll end up with a portfolio worth nearly $4 million (assuming an 8% annual rate of return).

Keep in mind this calculation doesn't factor in cost-of-living adjustments to Adam's salary, but it also uses a relatively high estimate for potential investment growth. In reality, Adam will likely contribute more every year as he gets raises, but his average returns may be lower, effectively balancing things out.