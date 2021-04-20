How To Safeguard Jewelry When Traveling

If you choose to bring jewelry with you when you travel, it’s important to know there is risk. Jewelry can get damaged, lost or, worst of all, stolen while traveling.

It’s becoming more common to return home from a trip to realize a piece of jewelry is missing, according to a recent survey conducted by Jewelers Mutual. It found that 20% of people say they lost fine jewelry on a trip or had it stolen.

The best strategy is to not travel with expensive or irreplaceable jewelry. If you must travel with your jewelry, experts in the travel industry recommend keeping it in your in-room safe at all times. Don’t share the passcode with anyone and double-check that the safe is securely locked.

The Most Problematic Situations

Here are the main causes of travel-related jewelry claims, according to Jewelers Mutual: