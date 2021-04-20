How to Save $1 Million for Retirement With Minimal Effort

Retiring with $1 million is a goal many people have. And you might assume that to achieve it, you'll need to not only make huge sacrifices during your working years but also be an investing genius.

Well, here's the reality. You do need to make some sacrifices to accumulate a large chunk of wealth, but you don't need to deprive yourself of every single luxury imaginable. And you definitely do not need to be an expert investor to reach the $1 million mark. If you follow these simple moves, you can accrue $1 million for your retirement without breaking a sweat.

1. Give yourself a long savings window

If you wait until your 40s or 50s to begin saving for retirement, you may need to part with quite a lot of money each month to eventually wrap up your career with $1 million. But if you start much earlier -- ideally, in your 20s -- you'll get away with saving a lot less on a monthly basis.