How to Save for Retirement When You Make Less Than $35,000

Stressed about your retirement prospects? You're not alone. A recent report from the Employee Benefit Research Institute finds that only 15% of individuals who make less than $35,000 a year are very confident they'll have enough money to live comfortably in retirement. One-third of workers in that income bracket are only somewhat confident in their retirement outlook, while 52% are not confident at all.

The good news is, you can change an uncertain financial future even with limited funds. Here's how.

1. Review your spending

Your budget may be too tight for retirement saving, but it's a good idea to review your spending anyway. Challenge yourself to find $5. Hint: Grocery coupons can help you reach that milestone. Then, look for another $5. Perhaps you can carpool to work and save on gas. Repeat the process until you've unlocked every dime available.