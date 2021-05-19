How To Sell A Home That Has A Reverse Mortgage

A reverse mortgage can allow you to “age in place” at your home during retirement by turning your existing home equity into a source of income. While that may be your plan for now, things can change down the road. For example, it may turn out that you want to sell after all, leaving you wondering if you can sell the house with a reverse mortgage.
Selling a home that has a reverse mortgage can be tricky, and isn’t quite the same as selling one with a traditional mortgage (or no mortgage at all). However, it can be done if you understand the process. Before you make a decision, learn more about how to sell a house with a reverse mortgage.
Can You Sell a House With a Reverse Mortgage?
Not only is it possible to sell a house with a reverse mortgage—in some cases, the home may have to be sold. For example, if you die or have to move into an assisted living facility, the house would likely need to be sold. The same is true if your home falls into disrepair or you fall behind on property taxes, insurance payments or homeowners association (HOA) fees.
All of these situations are known as “maturity events” and trigger the reverse mortgage to come due. Often, that requires selling the property to cover the balance. However, not all maturity events are so dire. If you decide you simply want to sell your home, you’re free to do so at any time without penalty.
Though the process for selling a home with a reverse mortgage is pretty similar to selling with a traditional mortgage, there are a couple of important differences to keep in mind.
A big difference is that instead of gaining equity as you make mortgage payments over time, you actually lose equity as you receive payments from your reverse mortgage. That means your debt increases as time goes on, and you may not receive much of a profit on the sale (or even none at all). On the other hand, if you’re able to sell your home for more than your reverse mortgage balance (including interest and fees), you get to keep the difference.
However, a federally backed reverse mortgage, also known as a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), is considered a non-recourse loan. In other words, you (or your heirs) won’t ever owe more on the loan than what your home is worth.
If a maturity event causes the mortgage to become due—but the real estate market has dropped—you can sell the property for the amount of the outstanding loan value or 95% of the appraised value, whichever is less. When the sale proceeds aren’t enough to cover the loan balance, it’s known as a borrower’s short sale.
Almost all reverse mortgages are HECMs. But if you’re working with a private lender, the rules may vary.
6 Tips When Selling a House With a Reverse Mortgage
If you decide to sell your home while you have a reverse mortgage, it’s important to understand the steps involved.
1. Inform Your Lender Early
If you plan to sell your home, it’s a good idea to loop in your reverse mortgage lender right away. You should receive an official payoff quote in writing, detailing the balance left on the loan and what amount of money is necessary to repay the loan in full and close the account. Keep in mind that quotes can expire, so it’s important to work toward paying off the loan as soon as possible.
2. Get An Appraisal
Next, you should get an appraisal of your property to find out the fair market value of your home. If the value is less than you owe on the reverse mortgage, it’s important to have an official appraisal on hand so that the lender will accept a lower amount to satisfy the debt. If you’re selling the home due to a maturity event, an appraisal is due within 30 days of that event.
3. Hire a Real Estate Attorney
You may or may not feel the need to hire a lawyer to help with the sale. However, it’s actually required in some states. A real estate attorney will help you navigate the timeline and process so you don’t make any errors that could cost you. Keep in mind that this will result in additional fees that will come out of any profits from the sale.
4. List Your Property
To ensure you can sell the home for as high a price as possible, spend some time making necessary repairs and getting the property in its best shape possible before listing it. Just don’t overpay to totally renovate the place; you want to come out with as much of a profit as possible, and most renovations don’t equate to a dollar-for-dollar increase in home value.
You’ll also want to take photographs of the property, market the listing and show the home to potential buyers. A real estate agent can help you decide what upgrades are needed and how to price the home, as well as coordinate showings, though you aren’t required to hire one.
Also, keep in mind that if it appears you aren’t actively trying to market the listing, you could get in legal trouble with your lender.
5. Close the Sale and Settle the Loan
Once your home sells, the proceeds are used to pay off your loan balance and any outstanding fees. Generally, you’re required to pay off your reverse mortgage immediately after selling the home.
However, depending on your contract, you may get six months from the sale date to pay off your loan, plus up to two three-month extensions. Once all liens and fees are paid off, any remaining funds are yours to keep.
Avoid These Mistakes When Selling a House With a Reverse Mortgage
Though you’re free to sell your home whenever you want, it’s not always a great idea when a reverse mortgage is involved. You want to be strategic about the sale whenever possible.
A few mistakes to avoid include:.
• Selling too soon. Interest, closing costs and other fees can take a big bite out of your equity. If you sell your home within a few years of getting a reverse mortgage, you likely won’t have time to build up enough equity to enjoy a profit once the loan is repaid.
• Selling when your home value has fallen. You won’t have to worry about coming up with the difference if your home’s sale price falls short of what you owe. On the other hand, selling when you are “underwater” on your loan (you owe more than the house is worth) guarantees that you’ll walk away with nothing after the sale.
• Not sticking to the plan. As mentioned above, you could face legal issues or foreclosure if your lender thinks you’re stalling for time and not actively marketing the sale of your home. The same is true if you fail to adhere to deadlines outlined in your contract. It’s important to understand the terms of your reverse mortgage and work on selling your home according to those terms to avoid costly issues.
Alternatives to Selling a Home With a Reverse Mortgage
You’re free to sell your home with a reverse mortgage at any time. However, there may be instances where you feel pressured to sell when you don’t actually want to. In these cases, it’s good to know the alternatives to selling your home that exist.
• Stay put. If it doesn’t make financial sense to sell your home with a reverse mortgage (the home’s value is too low to profit from a sale, for instance), you may choose to forgo selling and stay in your home. Unless a maturity event trigger’s your loan to become due, you can stay in your home as long as you want.
• Find a program for seniors. If you’re thinking about selling your home because you can no longer afford to maintain it, consider looking into special programs that help seniors keep up on their expenses. For example, some cities offer rebates for property taxes or low-cost loans for home improvements.
• Consider in-home support. Another reason you may be thinking about selling is if you need help caring for yourself and are considering moving into an assisted-living facility. Instead, you may want to hire in-home support, or even have a family member move in with you, so you don’t trigger a maturity event and can continue living in your own home.
• Offer a deed in lieu of foreclosure. If a maturity event occurs and you need to repay the mortgage but you aren’t able to sell the home for whatever reason, another option is to hand the deed over to the lender and simply walk away to avoid foreclosure.
When it comes to your property and reverse mortgage, you have the decision-making power. You can decide to live out your golden years in your home, or opt to sell and close out the mortgage. However, both options have important implications for your finances and living situation, so be sure to do the research and crunch the numbers before choosing.