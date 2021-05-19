How To Sell A Home That Has A Reverse Mortgage

All of these situations are known as “maturity events” and trigger the reverse mortgage to come due. Often, that requires selling the property to cover the balance. However, not all maturity events are so dire. If you decide you simply want to sell your home, you’re free to do so at any time without penalty.

Though the process for selling a home with a reverse mortgage is pretty similar to selling with a traditional mortgage, there are a couple of important differences to keep in mind.

A big difference is that instead of gaining equity as you make mortgage payments over time, you actually lose equity as you receive payments from your reverse mortgage. That means your debt increases as time goes on, and you may not receive much of a profit on the sale (or even none at all). On the other hand, if you’re able to sell your home for more than your reverse mortgage balance (including interest and fees), you get to keep the difference.

However, a federally backed reverse mortgage, also known as a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), is considered a non-recourse loan. In other words, you (or your heirs) won’t ever owe more on the loan than what your home is worth.