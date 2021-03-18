How To Sell A House To A Family Member

Selling a house to a family member can be more complicated than you think. Even though you might try to do it without any professional assistance to save money, there are issues you could face—such as potential tax implications or family difficulties—that you would otherwise avoid through the traditional home-buying process with a professional.

Here are some things to keep in mind when selling your home to a family member.

Why Is a Family Home Sale Different?

When you sell a home to someone you don’t know, it is known as an arm’s length transaction, which means the two parties came to the purchase agreement free and independent of each other. The expectation is that each party will negotiate for the most advantageous price, and, in most cases, an appraiser working on behalf of the lender will confirm that.

However, when you’re related to the person in the transaction, the IRS does not consider this an arm’s length transaction, and instead refers to it as a controlled transaction. The IRS will examine the sales price to see if it reflects the fair market value or if the seller is giving the buyer a gift of a much lower sale price.

How Is a Gift Price Defined?