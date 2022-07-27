How to take advantage of rising interest rates

The confusing mix of factors at play in the markets today makes it tough to say which sector, asset class or company is certain to do well in a rising rate environment, Ma noted.
"It's not just rising rates and inflation, there are geopolitical concerns going on... And we have a slowdown that may lead to a recession or maybe it won't... It's an uncommon, even rare, mix of multiple factors," he said.
So, for example, financial service companies typically do well in a rising rate environment because, among other things, they can make more money on loans. But if there's a slowdown, a bank's overall loan volume could go down.
That's why Ma suggests making sure your overall portfolio is broadly diversified across equities, with some exposure to commodities, real estate and maybe even a small amount in precious metals.
"Look at being diversified across areas that historically have done well in rising-rate and inflationary environments," he said.
The idea is to hedge your bets, since some of those areas will come out ahead, but not all of them will.
That said, if you're planning to invest in a specific stock, consider the company's pricing power and how consistent the demand is likely to be for their product. For example, technology companies typically don't benefit from rising rates. But since cloud and software service providers issue subscription pricing to clients, those may rise with inflation, said certified financial planner Doug Flynn, co-founder of Flynn Zito Capital Management.