How to teach your kids about investing

What's the best gift to give a child? Books and games are up there. A good education is vital. A safe and loving home, of course. Here's a supremely valuable gift you may not have thought of: a financial education.

Without financial literacy and some money management skills, your children may grow up and quickly find themselves in debt and living beyond their means. They may even end up needing your financial support when you're retired and need those dollars yourself.

Here's how you can get young people off to a great start, financially -- by teaching them vital lessons about money. Each of the following suggestions can be adjusted to best fit your kids' ages and personalities.

Start with the basics

Start by just talking about money whenever it's relevant during your day-to-day lives. If you're shopping with your children, you might discuss how you're looking for items on sale or comparison-shopping to save money.