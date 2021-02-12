How to Turn Your $1,400 Stimulus Check Into $25,000 With Zero Effort

A key advantage of S&P 500 index funds is that they're a "set it and forget it" type of investment. You don't need to choose individual stocks or worry about when to buy or sell; you simply invest your money and then leave it alone.

If you were to invest $1,400 in an S&P 500 index fund, you could potentially earn a lot of money. Say you're earning a 10% annual rate of return on your investments. Even if you didn't make any additional contributions, that $1,400 initial investment could grow to around $24,429 after 30 years.

Of course, 30 years is a long time to wait. But going from $1,400 to nearly $25,000 is close to a 1,700% increase, which is not bad considering this investing approach requires zero effort.

How to grow your savings even more

It's possible to earn much more than $25,000 investing in S&P 500 index funds, but it will require a bit more work on your part.