How to Turn Your Stimulus Check Into $100,000

Whether you've already received your third stimulus check or are eagerly awaiting it, you're probably considering how you want to spend this money.

Many Americans will spend their stimulus money on rent, groceries, or other necessities -- which is a good idea if you're having a tough time making ends meet. If you don't have a solid emergency fund, using your stimulus check to pad your savings account is also a smart move.

But if your finances are in order and you already have a healthy stash of savings, you might choose to invest your stimulus check.

This can be a fantastic option for building long-term wealth, and by investing in the right places, you could turn your $1,400 stimulus check into $100,000 or more.

Where to invest your money

How you choose to invest will depend significantly on your tolerance for risk. Riskier investments have higher potential for reward, but you could experience substantial losses as well.