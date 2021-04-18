How to Turn Your Tax Refund Into $100,000

But what if you've never invested before and have no idea how to pick the right stocks to help you achieve that goal? Well, here's some good news -- you actually don't need to know a whole lot about the stock market to do well in it. In fact, there's a specific investment designed for people in your boat -- S&P 500 index funds.

Index funds are passively managed funds that aim to match the performance of the market indexes they're tied to. The S&P 500, meanwhile, is an index that's comprised of the 500 largest publicly traded companies.

S&P 500 index funds, like all investments, come with risk. But over time, the S&P 500 has managed to deliver solid returns, so if you stick with S&P 500 index funds, there's a good chance you'll manage to grow your wealth substantially.