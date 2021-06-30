Figuring out what a company's shares are worth is easier said than done. The stock market attempts to value businesses based on their futures, but at best, it's still based on little more than educated guesses. A brighter future means a more highly valued stock, while a dimmer future means a lower valued one.

Ultimately, it's the company's ability to generate cash over time that determines what it's really worth. The discounted cash flow model is a way to estimate values for stocks based on projections for their future cash flows. Like any other projection, it probably won't be perfect, but with reasonable assumptions, it can get you close enough to make reasonable buy and sell decisions. With that in mind, here's a primer on how to use the discounted cash flow model to value stocks.

1. Build your estimate of the future

Many companies will provide estimates of how fast they expect to grow over the next few years on their investor relations pages. Others will have Wall Street analysts publish projections for their potential growth rate. Still others will be quiet about their prospects, but will have built decent track records that can provide clues for what the future will bring.