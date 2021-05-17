How Travel Insurance Helps With Little Mishaps

Also be aware that there may be limits on these types of travel insurance claims. “If you’re carrying an expensive laptop or professional camera equipment, don’t expect to recoup the entire amount,” says Suzanne Morrow, a spokesperson for InsureMyTrip, a travel insurance comparison provider. “Every policy is a bit different when it comes to a specific amount they will cover for any one item. Keep an eye out for the per-article limit—it might be around $200 per article.”

Weather Woes

Bad weather is the cause of many travel misfortunes.

If inclement weather causes only a hiccup in your travels, you could get benefits under the trip delay section of your policy. Typically this includes the cost of hotels, meals and other incidentals that you’ve had pay for because of a delay of a certain number of hours, Tunnah says.

“If you miss a connecting flight because of a weather delay, you could receive trip delay or trip interruption benefits, depending on your case,” says Tunnah. If you have to stop your trip completely, your trip interruption coverage could pay for a one-way ticket home and reimburse you for any nonrefundable, prepaid expenses for the parts of the trip that you didn’t get to experience.

Use the Services Provided With Your Travel Insurance Plan