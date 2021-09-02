How Video Games Can Level Up Kids’ Money Skills

Susan Beacham, CEO and founder of Money Savvy Generation, a financial education company, warns that video games often emphasize superficial purchases, like virtual decorations or dressing an avatar. However, she says that they can also offer parents a way to broach the uncomfortable topic of money with their kids.

Parents can bring up games’ shortcomings, such as currency that can only be spent, not invested, donated or saved in an interest-bearing account, for example. “If you want them to learn a lesson, you have to talk with them about it,” she says.

Beacham also suggests having kids earn money or use their allowance to buy virtual currency for game-playing. “Kids will take your money all day long. You have to create scarcity and make them face a choice. When they spend their own money, it’s different,” she says. Then, she suggests following up afterward and asking if they think the cost was worth the benefit. “Now you’re teaching your child about money and value.”

How to budget and make trade-offs