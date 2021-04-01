How Will Income-Driven Repayment Work After Federal Student Loan Forbearance Ends?

IDR plans are available to both employed and unemployed borrowers. If you have no current income, your payment would be $0. These payments would still count toward loan forgiveness.

Borrowers on an IDR plan have to recertify their information once a year, which may result in a lower or higher monthly payment. But if your financial or personal situation changes, like if you lost your job or had a baby, you can resubmit your information before the annual certification date. There is no limit to how many times you can resubmit in a given year.

How Administrative Forbearance Changes Income-Driven Repayment

When the government established administrative forbearance in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it automatically suspended all federal student loan payments and reset interest rates to 0%. Administrative forbearance also postponed the date on which IDR participants must recertify their income.

Here’s how that looks for the average borrower. Let’s say you’re on an IDR plan, and you were supposed to recertify your income in April 2020. Because of administrative forbearance, that is now pushed back until after the forbearance period is over.