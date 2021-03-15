How Will the New, Improved Child Tax Credit Work?

For 2021, only individuals who have an adjusted gross income (AGI) up to $75,000 will qualify for the full $3,000 or $3,600 tax credit per child. If you're filing jointly as a married couple, your AGI could be up to $150,000 to qualify. If you exceed these thresholds, the credit will be reduced by $50 for every additional $1,000 of adjusted gross income earned. Simply put, once an individual with children aged 6 to 17 exceeds an adjusted gross income of $95,000, they will no longer be eligible to receive the enhanced credit under the new provision.

Also, there is no earned income requirement to receive this credit in 2021. Previously, you could not qualify for the credit if you did not earn at least $2,500 per year.

How payments will work

As stated earlier, you won't have to amend your 2020 tax return to cash in on this benefit. Your eligibility will be determined based on the most recent return on file -- 2019 or 2020. Then, you'll qualify to receive an advance child tax credit as early as 2021.

Essentially, you won't have to wait until 2022 to start receiving cash for your 2021 tax credit. Payments could start as early as July, possibly providing half of the advanced tax credit in six-month installments until December, and leaving the remaining amount to be given in 2022 when the taxes are filed next year.