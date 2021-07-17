How Will Your Social Security Stack Up to the $3,895 Max?

How can you get the most out of Social Security?

While relatively few people will have any chance to qualify for the maximum Social Security benefit, most of us can put the principles above into practice to help earn the largest monthly benefits possible. Try these tips:

Work for at least 35 years to avoid zero-income years that will reduce your monthly benefits. Do what you can to increase your income today because this will boost your AIME. Choose the age at which you start collecting Social Security carefully, taking into consideration your financial situation, health, and the effect of that timing on your benefit.

If doing all the math yourself doesn't appeal, the government has a tool to help you. To make use of it, start by going to the SSI website and creating a my Social Security account. This will allow you to see a record of all the income you've paid Social Security taxes on thus far. The website also features a benefits calculator that enables you to explore what your monthly benefit might be down the road, depending on when you claim it and your average annual income.