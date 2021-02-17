How Would Elizabeth Warren's Wealth Tax Work?

Americans know about income taxes all too well, but the concept of a wealth tax can be a murky idea that can cause some angst. While an income tax is paid based on any income earned or otherwise generated in a given year, the wealth tax is based on all assets, including those that have been accumulated over time.

Let's say there are two teachers earning $50,000 per year. If all else was equal, they would pay around the same amount in income taxes if they have a similar filing status and no other taxable income.

But here's the kicker: The net worth of these two individuals could be completely different. One teacher could have no savings or investments and a net worth of $500. The other teacher could have a healthy savings account, a portfolio of investments that benefited from stock market highs, retirement luxuries, inherited assets, and no debt -- this could lead to a net worth of $100 million. Although the income from work is the same, the net worth is a whopping difference that is disregarded for tax purposes. A wealth tax aims to remove the tax gap between net income and net worth.

Warren's wealth tax