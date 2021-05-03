How You Can Recover From a Bounced Check

You could face criminal or civil penalties. Depending on where you live, how much the check was for and whether you knowingly gave someone a bad check, you may be subject to federal or state criminal laws regarding bounced checks, some of which could even result in a felony charge. On a less extreme level, the recipient of the bounced check may try to sue you in civil court if the payment issue remains unresolved.

Tips to avoid bouncing a check in the future

Whether you made a one-time mistake or have a habit of bouncing checks, you’ll find that there are steps you can take to avoid bouncing checks in the future.

Sign up for overdraft protection, if available. Overdraft protection is a service that many banks offer that allows you to transfer money from a linked bank account to cover an overdraft. Some banks charge for this service while others provide it for free. If overdraft protection transfers aren’t available, your bank may have an overdraft line of credit, which is basically a way to borrow money to cover an overdraft. However, overdraft lines of credit can charge high interest rates, so make sure you use one only if you know you can pay it back quickly.