How You Could Score $4,000-Plus a Month From Social Security in 2022

But the maximum amount Social Security pays tends to go up from year to year. That's largely because the annual wage base limit usually rises from one year to the next, and so the maximum possible average monthly earnings over a 35-year career are higher. For instance, the maximum benefit jumped $105 in 2021 from 2020's figure of $3,790 per month. It was only in 2009 that the maximum topped the $3,000 mark for the first time.

If anything, it seems likely that 2022's wage base limit could rise even more than usual. Wage pressures are affecting employment, with many jobs going unfilled due to pay that's perceived to be too low. All it would take is a move higher that's similar to 2021's for the 2022 maximum Social Security benefit figure to reach $4,000 a month for the first time ever.

Get as much as you can from Social Security