I Fought the Law and the Law Won

Parkinson derived the dictum from his extensive experience in the British civil service. I'll talk about that in a second, but work expands so as to fill the time given it. I think a lot of us can recognize that if you're a procrastinator, like I am sometimes, you realize you can make your work take as much or we'll get to this in a second, as little time as you'd like, but a lot of it is under your control. I'm thinking especially last month in our conversation with Michael Bungay Stanier, Do More Great Work. I'm reminded of the great importance of trying to make sure we're assigning the right amount of time to the level of work that we're undertaking. I want to put as much time as I can into my great work. I want to spend as little time as possible doing my bad work and even sometimes just my good work. I hope still with your August Authors and August glasses on, you're able to see Parkinson's law and recognize how important it is to be self conscious about that and self-aware about the time that you're spending or I'm spending at this or that task.

Now, Parkinson stumbled upon this concept because he worked within the British civil service and as the British empire began to shrink in the middle of last century, Britain began giving away its colonial holdings. All the sudden, the number of employees at the colonial office was ever increasing. He started wondering, well, why is this happening? He explained the growth using two forces. The first is, he said an official wants to multiply his subordinates, not his rivals, kind of an important concept. The second is that officials make work for each other. When you have those two forces that he observed in place, you can see how bureaucracies can tend to expand, and indeed bureaucracy, in a lot of contexts, has expanded for long periods of time over the course of the last 50 or 60 years since Parkinson first articulated his law. Before we move on to law No. 4, I just want to say about this one that there is a corollary and it's named the Stock-Sanford Corollary to Parkinson's law. Now, I try to research whose Stock and Sanford were, the Internet didn't help me. If one of my talented listeners wants to let me know by the end of the month who exactly Stock and Sanford were, I'd love to know, but I do love this corollary. The Stock-Sanford Corollary to Parkinson's law reads like this: if you wait until the last minute, it only takes a minute to do. I think that is both a hilarious twist on Parkinson's law and something again that we can all relate to. I guess before we move on to law No. 4, I just want to remind you that you really are to a greater rather than lesser extent in control of your own time, even if you're working for somebody else. How you spend your time is precious, and sometimes it is actually smart to wait until the last minute so that your work only takes a minute to do. That might somewhat have informed my preparation for this week's podcast.