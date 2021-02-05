I Just Sold My Stock: What Taxes Do I Owe?

Say you take a $2,000 loss on the sale of some stock, but also sell another stock that results in a $2,000 gain. Your loss will wipe out your gain so you won't owe the IRS money on it. Furthermore, if your loss exceeds your capital gains, you can apply the remainder to up to $3,000 of ordinary income so the IRS doesn't tax you on that portion of your earnings.

Know what taxes you'll pay

Understanding how investment gains are taxed can help you make smart decisions that minimize your IRS burden. Say you're getting close to the one-year mark and are looking to sell a stock that's up. Waiting just a few more days could spell the difference between paying short-term capital gains taxes versus long-term capital gains taxes, so always pay attention to when you first added your various stocks to your portfolio and time the sale of your stocks accordingly.

