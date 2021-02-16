I Stopped Spending for a Month, and You Can Too

I did, however, buy a new pair of shoes for my 1-year-old son in the next size up. He technically didn’t need them yet, but I considered this a necessity because he could outgrow his current pair at any moment.

I ended up saving hundreds of dollars

I made only one purchase in the shopping category for the month of January: the aforementioned baby shoes for $27. Normally, I would spend closer to $150 per month on nonessential shopping. That means I was able to save over $120 on shopping in just 31 days.

As for food, my husband and I previously spent about $240 per week on lunch and dinner deliveries. By scaling back to roughly two orders per week from six, we dropped that total down to about $80.

Our grocery spending increased, but not significantly. We noticed that we wasted less food by cooking more often and using up what we had. We netted out about $100 in savings per week on food — so $400 for the month.

When I add it all up, I spent roughly $500 less in January than I would have if I hadn't set my no-spend goal. Not a bad cushion for my emergency fund.

I have more work to do